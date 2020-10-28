1/1
Zita Vukas
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zita Vukas

Carmel - Zita Mary Vukas (nee Martinov)

What a long and full life Zita Vukas had as a member of the Greatest Generation! She lived for 98 years before dying at St. Vincent's Hospice on October 20, 2020. Zita is survived by her daughter, Kristina Riemer; four wonderful adult grandchildren, Joanna, Brian (Keri), Mark, and Mariann

(Adam) Sylvester; two special granddaughters, Reilly and Reagan Riemer; and many nieces and nephews. Per Zita's request, there will be no service; burial will be next to her late husband John in St. Augustine at a future date.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to share a memory, read Zita's complete obituary and see photos.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.





Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bussell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved