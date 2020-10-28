Zita Vukas
Carmel - Zita Mary Vukas (nee Martinov)
What a long and full life Zita Vukas had as a member of the Greatest Generation! She lived for 98 years before dying at St. Vincent's Hospice on October 20, 2020. Zita is survived by her daughter, Kristina Riemer; four wonderful adult grandchildren, Joanna, Brian (Keri), Mark, and Mariann
(Adam) Sylvester; two special granddaughters, Reilly and Reagan Riemer; and many nieces and nephews. Per Zita's request, there will be no service; burial will be next to her late husband John in St. Augustine at a future date.
