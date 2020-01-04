|
Zoey Lynn Karpinski
Zoey Lynn Karpinski, 12 days, passed away in her parents' arms on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St. Vincent Women's, Indianapolis, IN.
Born December 17, 2019, Zoey is the daughter of Tod Michael and Kristy Lynn Karpinski; little sister of Gemma Lee Karpinski; and granddaughter of Cindy (Gary) Lawson and Terry Lee Karpinski. She is preceded in passing by her maternal and paternal grandfathers, Kenneth M. Guthrie, and Michael Karpinski.
She was born at 1:59 pm, weighing 1lb 14oz, 13 inches long. Though she was tiny, Zoey was known in the NICU as a strong, feisty fighter, and is forever in our hearts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:59 pm on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the chapel in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery (9001 Haverstick Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46240).
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation - NICU Designation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020