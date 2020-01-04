Resources
More Obituaries for Zoey Karpinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zoey Lynn Karpinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zoey Lynn Karpinski Obituary
Zoey Lynn Karpinski

Zoey Lynn Karpinski, 12 days, passed away in her parents' arms on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St. Vincent Women's, Indianapolis, IN.

Born December 17, 2019, Zoey is the daughter of Tod Michael and Kristy Lynn Karpinski; little sister of Gemma Lee Karpinski; and granddaughter of Cindy (Gary) Lawson and Terry Lee Karpinski. She is preceded in passing by her maternal and paternal grandfathers, Kenneth M. Guthrie, and Michael Karpinski.

She was born at 1:59 pm, weighing 1lb 14oz, 13 inches long. Though she was tiny, Zoey was known in the NICU as a strong, feisty fighter, and is forever in our hearts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:59 pm on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the chapel in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery (9001 Haverstick Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46240).

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation - NICU Designation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zoey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -