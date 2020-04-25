Resources
Zola May Stone, 88, Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, IN, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020.

A loving, devoted wife and mother, married for 38 years, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Dale Stone, and her son, Joseph Charles Stone. She is survived by her daughter, Julia Fern Stone, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She retired after many years as Executive Secretary to the Director of Public Health In Indianapolis, IN. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

An exceptionally kind and gentle soul, she was loved and cherished by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
