Zora Jeannine Turner Edick
Indianapolis - Beloved sister, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on February 11, 2019 at the age of 72.
Zora was born on August 24, 1946 in New Castle, Indiana to the late Travis and Harriett Turner. She was a 1964 graduate of New Castle Chrysler High.
Zora worked as a sales associate for 27 years at the Plainfield Walmart, retiring in 2017. Zora is survived by her sister, Joyce Reece Butler; her son, Terry Edick; daughter, Kate Edick; grandson, Alec Edick and granddaughter, Katherine Edick and many nieces and nephews. Zora was preceded in death by her son, Mike Edick.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 2-5:00 PM at ARN Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN, 46077. Funeral services will begin at 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations of books or funds may be made to the Children's Bureau, 1575 MLK St. Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Friends may leave a message of condolence for the family by visiting www.arnmortuay.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019