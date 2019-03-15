Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AAGE PETER LARSEN. View Sign

Aage Peter Larsen passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, at Extendicare Michener Hill in Red Deer on March 11, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Aage is survived by three children: Vita, Daniel (Wendy), and Deborah (Ray); eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and one sister Rigmor Thompson. He was predeceased by his wife Elsie, and his parents Odin and Anna Larsen. Aage was born in Nejede, Denmark on January 13, 1923. His family immigrated to Canada in 1928 when he was five years old, eventually settling in the Dickson area. As a young man he worked in his family's trucking business and married Elsie in 1946. Aage and Elsie made their life farming west of Dickson. Aage's life passion was his farm and his land. Over the years he enjoyed square dancing, fishing, hunting, trail rides and camping with his family. Aage had a strong, quiet faith and played an active role in Bethany Lutheran Church. He was involved in various community groups and causes throughout the years. As a physically active man he remained young at heart, and his strength of character, kindness and storytelling touched so many people. A Celebration of Life will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Dickson, Alberta on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 1.00 p.m. If friends desire, memorial donations in Aage's honor may be made to the Heart Function Clinic, Red Deer Regional Hospital (3942 - 50A Ave., Red Deer, AB T4N 4E7), or charity of the donor's choice. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006.

