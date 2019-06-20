Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALFRED "FREDDIE" FERDINAND. View Sign Obituary

Alfred (Freddie) Ferdinand passed peacefully away at Rosefield Centre in Innisfail, Alberta, on Friday, March 15th, 2019 at the age of 78. Alfred was born in Montabaur, Germany and immigrated to Canada in 1973 residing in the peaceful hamlet of Dickson, Alberta.

Leaving to mourn his loving wife of 46 years, Eva; his daughter Jennifer; sons Thomas (Charlene) and Christopher (Vanessa), along with his grandchildren who were the light of his life: Aiden, Anna, and Abigail; sister Helga (Norbert) and brothers Horst (Monika) and Hans-Rainer.

To all who knew him, Freddie was extremely passionate and animated, particularly about all things German, but he was always proud to consider himself Canadian.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Rosefield Centre who provided the greatest of compassion and care to our father in his final days before he succumbed to cancer. Cremation has already taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life to be held in Dickson, Alberta at the King of Kings Church Hall on July 6th, 2019 from 2-4 pm. In keeping with Freddie's wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Dickson Store Museum Society would be appreciated. Donations may be forwarded to: Dickson Store Museum, Box 146, Spruce View, AB, T0M 1V0 or via e-transfer to

Alfred (Freddie) Ferdinand passed peacefully away at Rosefield Centre in Innisfail, Alberta, on Friday, March 15th, 2019 at the age of 78. Alfred was born in Montabaur, Germany and immigrated to Canada in 1973 residing in the peaceful hamlet of Dickson, Alberta.Leaving to mourn his loving wife of 46 years, Eva; his daughter Jennifer; sons Thomas (Charlene) and Christopher (Vanessa), along with his grandchildren who were the light of his life: Aiden, Anna, and Abigail; sister Helga (Norbert) and brothers Horst (Monika) and Hans-Rainer.To all who knew him, Freddie was extremely passionate and animated, particularly about all things German, but he was always proud to consider himself Canadian.The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Rosefield Centre who provided the greatest of compassion and care to our father in his final days before he succumbed to cancer. Cremation has already taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life to be held in Dickson, Alberta at the King of Kings Church Hall on July 6th, 2019 from 2-4 pm. In keeping with Freddie's wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Dickson Store Museum Society would be appreciated. Donations may be forwarded to: Dickson Store Museum, Box 146, Spruce View, AB, T0M 1V0 or via e-transfer to [email protected] Published in Innisfail Province on June 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Innisfail Province Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close