REMPFER, Ann
1940 – 2019
It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mrs. Ann Rempfer at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Ann will be deeply missed by her beloved daughter, Laura (Don) and her three grandchildren, Brandon, Kristen and Riley. She will also be sadly missed by her brothers, Richard (Sandy) and John (Tammy), and her sisters, Louise and Bev. Ann was predeceased by her husband, Len Rempfer and, a daughter Cathy. A Celebration of Ann's Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch No. 105, 5241 - 46 Street Olds, Alberta on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. If desired Memorial Donations in Ann's honour may be made directly to The Olds and District Hospice Society at www.oldshospice.com or to the Ronald McDonald House at www.rmhcsca.org. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.parklandfuneralhome.com. Arrangements in care of Parkland Funeral Home and Crematorium, 6287 – 67 A Street (Taylor Drive), Red Deer. 403.340.4040 or 1.800.481.7421.
Published in Innisfail Province from June 18 to June 24, 2019