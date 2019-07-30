Barb Burby of Innisfail, Alberta,
formerly of Bluffton, Alberta,
passed away very peacefully at
the Red Deer Hospice Society,
Red Deer on Friday, July 19, 2019
at the age of 77 years. She was
born in Ontario and relocated
to Alberta in 1973, where she
resided until her passing.
Barb will be forever missed and lovingly
remembered by her beloved husband and best
friend, Brian; her three sons: Michael (Denise)
Georgeff of Menominee, Michigan; Kevin (Bev)
Georgeff of Wetaskiwin; and Scott Georgeff of
Ponoka; and her stepdaughter, Donita (Vince)
Fowler of Calgary; as well as five cherished
grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.
She will also be lovingly remembered by her
special friends, Lil and Keith Kendrew of Rimbey;
in addition to several nieces and nephews, other
relatives, and many additional close friends.
Barb was predeceased by her parents, Mary and
Headley Mayors; and her sister, Betty.
A Private Family Service will take place at a later
date. If friends desire, memorial tributes in Barb's
Memory may be made directly to the Red Deer
Hospice Society, 99 Arnot Avenue, Red Deer,
Alberta T4R 3S6 (www.reddeerhospice.com).
Condolence messages may be forwarded to the
family by visiting: www.ofc-ltd.ca
Published in Innisfail Province on July 31, 2019