Barb Burby of Innisfail, Alberta,

formerly of Bluffton, Alberta,

passed away very peacefully at

the Red Deer Hospice Society,

Red Deer on Friday, July 19, 2019

at the age of 77 years. She was

born in Ontario and relocated

to Alberta in 1973, where she

resided until her passing.

Barb will be forever missed and lovingly

remembered by her beloved husband and best

friend, Brian; her three sons: Michael (Denise)

Georgeff of Menominee, Michigan; Kevin (Bev)

Georgeff of Wetaskiwin; and Scott Georgeff of

Ponoka; and her stepdaughter, Donita (Vince)

Fowler of Calgary; as well as five cherished

grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.

She will also be lovingly remembered by her

special friends, Lil and Keith Kendrew of Rimbey;

in addition to several nieces and nephews, other

relatives, and many additional close friends.

Barb was predeceased by her parents, Mary and

Headley Mayors; and her sister, Betty.

A Private Family Service will take place at a later

date. If friends desire, memorial tributes in Barb's

Memory may be made directly to the Red Deer

Hospice Society, 99 Arnot Avenue, Red Deer,

Alberta T4R 3S6 (

Condolence messages may be forwarded to the

family by visiting: www.ofc-ltd.ca

Cremation Arrangements for the Late

Published in Innisfail Province on July 31, 2019

