It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Barbara Rose Nielsen at the young age of 29 years. She was born in Red Deer, Alberta to Barry and Ruby Nielsen. She leaves behind the center of her world her beautiful children Brody and Alexis Nielsen-Wik, and her best friend Steven Wik, as well as her siblings John, Kristina and James. Also, her grandparents Connie Nielsen, Gerry Renz, Steven's mother Bonnie Wik and grandfather Elmer Wik and her nieces and nephew, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her grandfather Ted Nielsen, grandmother Corinne Renz, maternal grandparents Lyle and Florence Lyster, and Steven's grandmother Isabelle Wik. Barbara lit up a room with her love for life and was an amazing mom and was always involve in her children's life whether it was planning birthday parties or being an active cheerleader in whatever activities her children chose to be part of. A Celebration of Barbara's life was held at the Pine Lake Ag Society on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006. www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Published in Innisfail Province on Feb. 12, 2019