Mrs. Betty Gledhill passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Betty will be lovingly remembered by her daughters: Carol (Gary) Davidson; Arlene (Stan) Isbister; stepson: Paul (Sharron) Wonnacott and 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 22 great great grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her husband Art Gledhill, son Raymond Gledhill and her parents Betty and Raymond McKain. A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #105, Olds, Alberta on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial tributes may be made to the Alzheimer's or the M.S. Society. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006. www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Published in Innisfail Province on Mar. 7, 2019