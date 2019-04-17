BEVERLY ANN SEVERTSON (1945 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLY ANN SEVERTSON.

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Mrs. Bev Severtson announces her passing on April 10, 2019 at the age of 73 years. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Marks Anglican Church, Innisfail, Alberta on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. If friends so desire memorial tributes may be made to the Alberta Diabetes Foundation or the Alberta . Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006. www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Funeral Home
Heartland Funeral Service Innisfail
4915 - 49 Street
Innisfail, AB T4G 1P3
403-227-0006
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Innisfail Province on Apr. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.