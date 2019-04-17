It is with heavy hearts that the family of Mrs. Bev Severtson announces her passing on April 10, 2019 at the age of 73 years. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Marks Anglican Church, Innisfail, Alberta on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. If friends so desire memorial tributes may be made to the Alberta Diabetes Foundation or the Alberta . Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006. www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Published in Innisfail Province on Apr. 18, 2019