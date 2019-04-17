Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARL ALLAN WINTHER. View Sign

Carl "Allan" Winther, beloved husband of Darlene, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 9, 2019 at the age of 84 years. He was born on February 14, 1935 in Trochu, AB. Allan married Darlene Stennes from Sturgis, Saskatchewan on July 14, 1956 and they were happily married for almost 63 years. He lived and farmed on the same quarter section west of Huxley all of his life. Allan was the first president of the Huxley 4-H Beef Club in 1953 and remained involved as a big supporter with his children and grandchildren. He was a charter member of the Huxley Fish and Game Club and an Elks member for 57 years and a Past Exalted Ruler. Allan loved his sports and he enjoyed following the World Professional Chuckwagon Association. Allan is survived by his loving wife Darlene and their eight children; Laureen (Dan) Frere, Lorne (JoAnn Block), Earl (Lois Pennock), Gary (Fran Gorr), Elaine (Ian) Crawford, Teresa (Randy) Kish, Myrna (Garnet) Smith and Bill (Treina Yoos), 22 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Mildred Hoppins and Eva Jensen, brother-in-law Glenn (Mona) Stennes, and sister-in-law Myrna Boyd, numerous nieces and nephews, many cousins in Canada and Denmark and a host of friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Martin and Elsie (Peterson) Winther, father and mother-in-law Earl and Edna (Boen) Stennes, brother Bob and his wife Phyllis, brothers-in-law Norman Hoppins and Eddie Jensen. A Memorial Tea will be held Thursday April 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Trochu Community Centre. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation at childrenshospital.ab.ca. Published in Innisfail Province on Apr. 18, 2019

