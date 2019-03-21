Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLEMENT ROGAN. View Sign

Clement Joseph Rogan, loved by family across the country and surrounded by family at home, died at peace on March 6, 2019. Born in Arnprior, Ontario in 1922, Clem volunteered for service during the Second World War when he was just 18 years old. From 1941-1945, he fought with the 48th Highlanders in North Africa, Italy, France, Belgium and Holland. After the war, he married Elleanor Knowlton and had four children – Lynn, Sandi, Mike and Vivian.



Clem was always learning and always curious and his mind was as sharp as a tack to the very end. He read science fiction, did jigsaw and crossword puzzles, made weird wine and created magic in his workshop. But his favourite hobby was to win at whatever card game or board game his friends could throw at him. He even went sky-diving for his 70th birthday.



In 1972, Clem met his second wife, Marj, and took on six more kids. For the next forty-six years, they did everything together – faced life's challenges and triumphs, raised a family and welcomed grandkids. They argued and laughed, disagreed and danced – together. And every night before bed, no matter what, he said I love you.



Clem is survived by his children – Sandi (Rob), Mike (Debbie), Russell, Caroline, Rick (Karen), Vivian, Lori-Ann, Raymond (Jane), 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and two sisters (Barb and June). He is predeceased by the love of his life, Marj, two daughters (Lynn and Susan), three brothers (William, Roydan and Vincent) and three sisters (Theresa, Margaret and Mary Ellen).



After Marj died in November, Clem lost his reason for living and, in declining health, decided he was done. It took awhile, but he joins her now in time for their 44th anniversary – always together.



In lieu of flowers and in honour of Clem's wartime service, donations can be made to the Poppy Fund at your local legion or at www.poppyfund.ca.



A joint celebration of life for Clem and Marj will be announced at a later date. Thank you to the staff of Villa Marie in Red Deer, Sunset Manor in Innisfail, Dr. Maree and Dr. Odendaal, Red Deer Home Care and the AHS MAID team.

