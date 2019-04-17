Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CONNIE LOU (WHITELOCK) NESS. View Sign

Mrs. Connie Ness of the Bowden, Alberta area passed away at the University Hospital of Alberta in Edmonton on April 9, 2019 at the age of 58 years. Connie was born in Olds, Alberta to Lawrence and Dorothy Whitelock on July 25, 1960 and was raised in the Bowden area where she lived all her life. Connie was very well known in the community as she supported the Cottonwood AG Society, the Cottonwood WI, local 4-H groups in which she took great pride in working with all of these groups. She drove school bus for several years and also worked at a greenhouse, where she found her love of lilies. Connie will be lovingly remembered by her husband Alvin of 27 years, her two sons: Wylie (Becca) Ness of Strathmore and Tyler Ness also of Strathmore, Alberta. She will be sadly missed by the Munson and the Ness families. Connie was predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Dorothy and her brother Wayne.

A Time of Remembrance will be held at the Cottonwood Gordon Community Hall on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. If friends so desire memorial tributes may be made to the Cottonwood Gordon AG. Society in Connie's memory. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006.



4915 - 49 Street

Innisfail , AB T4G 1P3

Published in Innisfail Province on Apr. 18, 2019

