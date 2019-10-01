Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID BRIAN DALTON. View Sign Service Information McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes - Crowfoot Chapel 82 Crowfoot Circle N.W. Calgary , AB T3G 2T3 (403)-241-0044 Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of David Brian Dalton, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, colleague and friend on September 6, 2019. Dave reluctantly lost a short, fierce battle with cancer.



David was born and raised in Calgary, where he lived until moving to Bowden in 2006 and to Innisfail in 2019. David is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Benita, son Jeff, daughter Tracy (Thom). Big Grandpa will be missed dearly by his grandchildren, Brittany, Matthew and Maya who will miss his playful, devoted care and attention. He will also be missed by his grand-dog Kaylee. David's brothers and their families in Edmonton, Ken (Norma), Earl, Joan, Pam (Bob), Sandy (Rob) and Kenneth Jr (Charlotte) will always remember David's sense of humour and the twinkle in his eye, along with his fierce hook when teeing up a golf ball. David was predeceased by his sister Marilyn, but is lovingly remembered by his niece Benita (Dean).



Dave was a community builder, a coach and a great friend to many in Huntington Hills, where he and Benita raised their family. He was instrumental in the establishment of the Huntington Hills Community Centre. He was a strong advocate of youth sports, serving as President of the Huntington Hills Community and Calgary Minor Soccer in addition to coaching his children in soccer and hockey. He was an avid curler and played ball for the Green Machine. He took up golf later in life and loved teeing off with his friends at the Bowden Golf Course. Dave's family will be eternally grateful for the loving care he received from the staff of the Innisfail Hospital and Homecare and in particular Dr. Jesse Christenson. Although Dave was only in Hospice for a short time, the family also wishes to acknowledge the care and dignity that he was afforded at the Sarcee Hospice.



As per Dave's wishes, there will be no service. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the , 200 – 325 Manning Rd. N.E., Calgary, AB T2E 2P5 Telephone: (403) 205-3966, email

In living memory of Dave Dalton, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Crowfoot, 82 CROWFOOT CIRCLE NW, CALGARY, AB T3G 2T3, Telephone: 403-241-0044.



