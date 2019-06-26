Passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 surrounded by his family at the age of 66.
Leaving to mourn are his wife, Carol, his daughter Denise (Randy) and son Darcy, along with his grandchildren Tessa and Lainey. Also surviving are Kelly (Chris) and their children Quinn, Logan and Emma. He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Jean Conn. He will also be sadly missed by 4 siblings; Debbie (Allan), Darry, Danny (Edie) and Dianne (Al). Dennis had a large caring family of in-laws (Smiths), aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dennis worked for his family's trucking business, Don's Cartage & Sons, for many years and spent the last days of his career with Garnet's Oilfield Trucking. He was a hard worker, a dedicated husband and father, a gentle grandpa and a kind friend.
Special thanks to all of the doctors, nurses and home care staff that have been involved in Dennis' medical treatment and care over the past year.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dennis' memory to the Alberta Cancer Foundation or the Canadian Red Cross.
A memorial will be planned for a later date.
Published in Innisfail Province on June 27, 2019