Service Information
Prairie Sunset Funeral Home Ltd.
9936-107 St.
Westlock , AB T7P 2K6
(780)-349-5006
Obituary

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday.

Unseen, unheard but always near.



On Thursday, May 16th, Dennis went to be with his loving Lord and Savior at the age of 69 years, after a four year constant struggle with cancer that he managed with incredible resilience and dignity. Dennis will be dearly missed and forever remembered by the love of his life, Corinne, his wife of 30 years. Cherishing his memory and carrying on his legacy are his children and loved grandchildren: Mark (Carrey) and son Maclan; Darcy (Cheryl) and their three children, Clint, Logan and Heather; Denelle (Mike) and son Braune and by Corinne's daughter, Stacey; two brothers: Bernhardt (Val) and Stewart; one sister, Dianne (Randy); the Mother of his children: Elizabeth along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Courtney and Bertha Brown; one nephew, Steven Brown.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at both the Barrhead Regional Hospital and to the Cross Cancer Institute for the outstanding care and compassion demonstrated to Dennis during his four year cancer battle.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Westlock Community & District Hall, 10711-104 Ave., Westlock, AB. Anyone who so wishes may make a memorial donation directly to Alberta Cancer Foundation, 11560 University Ave., Edmonton, AB T6G 9Z9 or Charity of Choice.



Send condolences to www.pfsh.ca



Prairie Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westlock, AB 780-349-5006

