Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDNA ROBINA KELLY. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce

the passing of Edna Robina Kelly. Edna

was born in Innisfail on Dec. 8, 1921 to

parents Daniel and Alice McGrandle.She

took her schooling at Ridgewood and

high school years here in Innisfail. Edna

leaves to mourn 2 sons Stewart (Carol) and

Dallas (Phyllis) Bennett, 5 grandchildren

9 great grandchildren and 4 great, great

grandchildren and many nieces and

nephews. Edna was predeceased by her

husband John Kelly in 1995 and 5 brothers

and 1 sister. Edna was the youngest sibling

in the family and lived 97 loving years and

lived her life to the fullest.

Special thanks for wonderful care mom

received from Home Care, Autumn Glen

Lodge, Innisfail Hospital and Dr. Chauhan.

Edna will be dearly missed, a Celebration

of Life will be held at the Innisfail Legion

July 10, 2019 at 1:00pm. It is with great sadness we announcethe passing of Edna Robina Kelly. Ednawas born in Innisfail on Dec. 8, 1921 toparents Daniel and Alice McGrandle.Shetook her schooling at Ridgewood andhigh school years here in Innisfail. Ednaleaves to mourn 2 sons Stewart (Carol) andDallas (Phyllis) Bennett, 5 grandchildren9 great grandchildren and 4 great, greatgrandchildren and many nieces andnephews. Edna was predeceased by herhusband John Kelly in 1995 and 5 brothersand 1 sister. Edna was the youngest siblingin the family and lived 97 loving years andlived her life to the fullest.Special thanks for wonderful care momreceived from Home Care, Autumn GlenLodge, Innisfail Hospital and Dr. Chauhan.Edna will be dearly missed, a Celebrationof Life will be held at the Innisfail LegionJuly 10, 2019 at 1:00pm. Published in Innisfail Province on July 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Innisfail Province Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close