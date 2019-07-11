It is with great sadness we announce
the passing of Edna Robina Kelly. Edna
was born in Innisfail on Dec. 8, 1921 to
parents Daniel and Alice McGrandle.She
took her schooling at Ridgewood and
high school years here in Innisfail. Edna
leaves to mourn 2 sons Stewart (Carol) and
Dallas (Phyllis) Bennett, 5 grandchildren
9 great grandchildren and 4 great, great
grandchildren and many nieces and
nephews. Edna was predeceased by her
husband John Kelly in 1995 and 5 brothers
and 1 sister. Edna was the youngest sibling
in the family and lived 97 loving years and
lived her life to the fullest.
Special thanks for wonderful care mom
received from Home Care, Autumn Glen
Lodge, Innisfail Hospital and Dr. Chauhan.
Edna will be dearly missed, a Celebration
of Life will be held at the Innisfail Legion
July 10, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in Innisfail Province on July 12, 2019