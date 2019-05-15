Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EILEEN GLADYS DUPRAS. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Service Innisfail 4915 - 49 Street Innisfail , AB T4G 1P3 (403)-227-0006 Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Eileen Dupras announce her passing on May 1, 2019 at the age of 74 years. Eileen is survived by her loving husband Rod Oakley of 34 years, stepson: Corby (Denise) Oakley and Corby's daughter Jessie, Corby's stepsons: Kyell and Brayden Larnie and step grandchildren: step daughter in law: Laurie Lohman and step grandchildren: Whitney (Luke) Moore and Kade (Candyce) Oakley. She also leaves to mourn her brother: Vernon (Dorothy) Plato, sister in law: Elfriede and numerous nieces and nephews. Eileen was predeceased by her parents Ida and Julius Plato, sisters: Viola (Howard) Haney; Myrtle (Harold) Haney; Doreen Plato and her brother Theodore Plato. She will also be dearly missed by Alex (Ann) Oakley; Verna Mercier; Roger (Verna) Oakley; Barb (Lloyd) Jordan; Helen (Jim) Jenkins; Sandra Oakley and Cindy Oakley. A private family service will be held at a later date. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006.

