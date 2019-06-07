Elsa Radomske
1930-2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elsa Radomske on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Elsa is survived by her daughters Donna (Dennis)Calvert, Carol(Ken) Severtson; sons Douglas(Christine) Radomske, Dan(Tatiana) Radomske; grandchildren John, Denise and Deanna Calvert; Warren, Gayle and Wendy Severtson; Dean Hawkins; Adam and Lisa Radomske, Mark (Laurel) Radomske as well as numerous great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband John; daughter Merlie Hawkins; grandson John Hawkins and a baby granddaughter. A Celebration of Life was held at the Innisfail United Church on Monday June 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to the charity of choice. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com.
Published in Innisfail Province from June 11 to June 17, 2019