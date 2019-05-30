GLADYS MARIE (STEVENETT) TWEED
March 15, 1930-December 17, 2018
Celebration of Life Weekend
Antler Hill Community Hall 27471 TWP362
Innisfail Alberta- June 21-June 23, 2019
Everyone welcome, come when you can.
Fri. 21- set up camp, hall, yard (self contained) family/friend reunion.
Sat. 22- Celebration of Life Service 2pm.
BBQ picnic potluck to follow @4pm. meat will be supplied.
Sun. 23- 11:30 Internment at Innisfail Cemetery, immediate family only.
