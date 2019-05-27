Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GORDON WILLIAM "GORD" KURE. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Services Ltd. 5226 46 St. Olds , AB T4H 1B8 (403)-507-8610 Obituary

Gordon "Gord" William Kure

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon "Gord" Kure on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Gord was born on October 24, 1929 in Innisfail to Arthur and Mayme Kure. Over his life, Gord and his family were involved in mixed farming in the Spruce View area with his specialty being pure bred Suffolk sheep production. Gord thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing, tinkering, inventing and consulting for Alberta Agriculture. For many years he also operated an oilfield vegetation control business in addition to farming. He also took positions with Alberta Forestry (Swan Lake) and B.C. Parks (Cinnemousun Narrows on Shuswap Lake) as a campground host and with Scouts Canada as Camp Director (Camp Woods on Sylvan Lake). Gord was predeceased by his parents and brothers Russell and Elmer. Gord is survived by his sons Ken(Shelley) and Brian; grandchildren Ryan (Jackie), Jade (Jared), Taylor and Trent; great-grandchildren Hadley, Nash, and Presley; sister Shirley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. The family would like to thank the staff at Victoria Park (Red Deer), Sunset Manor (Innisfail) and Sundre Long Term Care and Pastor Gary Aicken of Sundre for their help and support over Gord's last few years. As per Gord's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House (5002 – 39 Street, Red Deer, AB T4N 1P2). Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006

Gordon "Gord" William KureIt is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon "Gord" Kure on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Gord was born on October 24, 1929 in Innisfail to Arthur and Mayme Kure. Over his life, Gord and his family were involved in mixed farming in the Spruce View area with his specialty being pure bred Suffolk sheep production. Gord thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing, tinkering, inventing and consulting for Alberta Agriculture. For many years he also operated an oilfield vegetation control business in addition to farming. He also took positions with Alberta Forestry (Swan Lake) and B.C. Parks (Cinnemousun Narrows on Shuswap Lake) as a campground host and with Scouts Canada as Camp Director (Camp Woods on Sylvan Lake). Gord was predeceased by his parents and brothers Russell and Elmer. Gord is survived by his sons Ken(Shelley) and Brian; grandchildren Ryan (Jackie), Jade (Jared), Taylor and Trent; great-grandchildren Hadley, Nash, and Presley; sister Shirley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. The family would like to thank the staff at Victoria Park (Red Deer), Sunset Manor (Innisfail) and Sundre Long Term Care and Pastor Gary Aicken of Sundre for their help and support over Gord's last few years. As per Gord's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House (5002 – 39 Street, Red Deer, AB T4N 1P2). Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com. Published in Innisfail Province on May 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Innisfail Province Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close