Mr. Harvey Oliver Nelson passed away peacefully at his home in Innisfail on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Harvey will be lovingly remembered by his family. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister. Harvey will be laid to rest next to his parents in Glendon, Alberta. A Memorial Service for Mr. Harvey Nelson will be held at the Innisfail Historical Village, 5139 – 42 Street, Innisfail Alberta on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. If desired, Memorial Donations in Harvey's honor may be made directly to the charity of one's choice. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006. www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Published in Innisfail Province on Oct. 2, 2019