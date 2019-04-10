Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK FLEMMING LAYTON. View Sign

Mr. Jack Layton passed away in Innisfail, Alberta on March 30, 2019 at the age of 88 years.

Jack was born to Flora Flemming and Raleigh Hull Layton in Great Village, NS on January 22, 1931. He grew up in Great Village and attended school there through Grade 12. He attended Acadia University where he graduated with BA degree in 1951 and BEd degree in 1952. He taught for two years in the Armdale, NS High School before moving to Alberta in 1954. In Alberta, he taught in high schools in Bassano, Claresholm, Trochu and Innisfail where he eventually made his home and taught for 20 and a half years before retirement in 1986. Jack was active in his professional society, the Alberta Teachers Association, at all levels throughout his teaching career. Jack had a great interest in family history. He researched and wrote "The Heirs of Francis Layton" the story of the descendants of his ancestor Francis, born 1746 in Yorkshire. He continued to enjoy his hobby throughout his later life, traveling across Canada and in the western US seeking new cousins and recording their stories. In retirement, he took an evening course in bookkeeping, and acted as treasurer or business manager for a variety on non-profit societies in the province including the Alberta Genealogical Society, the Advance Society Innisfail of which he was business manager for 17 years, and several others in the Innisfail area. He was predeceased by his parents; brother: Arthur and his wife Ellen and brother: Robert (Meredith) Great Village, NS. He is survived by long time friend Mary Green, Trochu, Alberta; one sister in law; Meredith of Great Village N.S., a nephew: Jeffrey (Sarah); niece Susan Lawson of Halifax; and two great nephews Bennett and Calder both of Concord, MA, U.S.A.

A Celebration of Jack's life will be held at the First Baptist Church (4310 39 St, Red Deer, AB) on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made to S.T.A.R.S Air Ambulance or the charity of one's choice. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006.



4915 - 49 Street

Innisfail , AB T4G 1P3

Published in Innisfail Province on Apr. 11, 2019

