November 5, 1931 - Calgary, Alberta

July 19, 2019 - Innisfail, Alberta



Jim Bradley passed away at the Innisfail Health Care Centre on July 19, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jim was an honest hard-working man and always took time to lend a helping hand. He was a Charter member of the Glendale Elks since 1985, R.C.L. Member since 1989 and was involved with the Boy Scouts for 15 years.

Jim had a love for hunting, fishing, Jamborees, camping, dancing and his wife Corinne.

He moved to the farm with his parents and siblings at the age of 8 years and he often spoke of hand clearing the land with his father Charlie. Jim had a varied work life including Layden Construction, Wire Line Well Services (which he owned and operated), Grader owner and operator and of course farming. He was very proud to have spent 79 years working on and then owning the farm.

Due to ill health Jim and Corinne were forced to sell the farm and relocated to their home in Innisfail where he resided until passing.

Jim was predeceased by his son Patrick, Parents Annie and Charlie Bradley and sister Betty Olson. He is survived by his loving wife Corinne, sons Ron and Brian, sister Nellie Craft, Stepdaughters Donna, Charlene and Valerie and many other family members and friends.

Special mention to his niece Linda and her husband Jim for the loving care and dedication throughout Jim's life. Along with dear friends Wesley Benson, Bill Montgomery, Tom Leach and Leo and Marie Coderre.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Miller and the caregivers and staff at the Innisfail Health Care Centre.

Published in Innisfail Province on July 31, 2019

