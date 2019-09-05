Brittain - James Stewart "Jim" passed away
peacefully at home on July 15th at
the age of 61 years.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife
of 37 years Barb; their children Candace
(Joel) Peterson and Christian (Taylor) Brittain;
grandson Emmett Peterson; mother Grace
(Gordon) Penner; brother Harvey (Evelyn)
Brittain; sisters Carol (Wade) Forsyth and
Charlene (James) Zielke; many aunts,
uncles, nieces and nephews.
Jim was predeceased in 2001 by
his father Ernest.
Jim was born in and lived his whole life in
Central Alberta and was a long serving member
of lnnisfail's volunteer community. Since 1989
hundreds of the town's youth have known
him simply as "Coach".
Besides his family, Jim's life's passion for
the past 23 years was his career path as an
Educational Assistant at lnnisfail High School
where he took great pleasure working with
teenagers. Many of his former students, now
adults would often seek out "Mr. Brittain" in
public spaces to offer a hand shake, a thank
you and reminisce for a while. He took great
pride in seeing the adults that he had in part,
helped them become.
A Celebration of Life service will be held
Saturday September 7th at 2:00 PM in the
lnnisfail Middle School gymnasium. A reception
will follow in the lnnisfail High School
student gathering area.
The family invites past and present Cyclones
athletes to wear their team wear.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may
be made to the ALS Society of Alberta.
Published in Innisfail Province on Sept. 3, 2019