Brittain - James Stewart "Jim" passed away

peacefully at home on July 15th at

the age of 61 years.

Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife

of 37 years Barb; their children Candace

(Joel) Peterson and Christian (Taylor) Brittain;

grandson Emmett Peterson; mother Grace

(Gordon) Penner; brother Harvey (Evelyn)

Brittain; sisters Carol (Wade) Forsyth and

Charlene (James) Zielke; many aunts,

uncles, nieces and nephews.

Jim was predeceased in 2001 by

his father Ernest.

Jim was born in and lived his whole life in

Central Alberta and was a long serving member

of lnnisfail's volunteer community. Since 1989

hundreds of the town's youth have known

him simply as "Coach".

Besides his family, Jim's life's passion for

the past 23 years was his career path as an

Educational Assistant at lnnisfail High School

where he took great pleasure working with

teenagers. Many of his former students, now

adults would often seek out "Mr. Brittain" in

public spaces to offer a hand shake, a thank

you and reminisce for a while. He took great

pride in seeing the adults that he had in part,

helped them become.

A Celebration of Life service will be held

Saturday September 7th at 2:00 PM in the

lnnisfail Middle School gymnasium. A reception

will follow in the lnnisfail High School

student gathering area.

The family invites past and present Cyclones

athletes to wear their team wear.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may

