Obituary of Jeanette Roberta Fox
Jeanette (Jay), beloved wife of the Late Leslie Fox, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at
the age of 85 years.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Diane (Dwayne) Mack, Robert (Lori) Hoyt, Colleen (Barry) Whelan,
Roberta (Tom) Barrons, Step-son Brent Fox-MacLean; fourteen grandchildren, seventeen great
grandchildren as well as one great-great grandson. She also leaves to mourn her sisters, Roberta (Don)
Rodgers and Lorna (Lloyd) Delves.
She was predeceased by her husband Leslie; step-daughters Carla and Bev; parents Albert and Mary
Farmer; and her infant son John.
A memorial service will be held at Central United Church 131 – 7 Ave. S.W. Calgary, AB on Friday,
September 13, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow in the church hall.
Graveside service will be held September 14, 2019 at the Innisfail Cemetary in Innisfail, Alberta at 2:00 pm. Reception to follow in
the Innisfail Historical Village Tea Room at 5139 42 St, Innisfail, AB.
If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Alberta Cancer Foundation,
Provincial Office, Sun Life Place, 710, 10123 – 99 th Street, Edmonton, AB T5J 3H1 Telephone:
1(866) 412-4222. OR the Charity of one's choice.
GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN – REST IN PEACE
Published in Innisfail Province from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16, 2019