Jessie W. Ross

1935 to 2019



Jessie W. Ross, passed away on July 9, 2019. Jessie was born in Paradise N.S. on Feb.22, 1935 to Hardy and Mary Freeman. She was the oldest of four children. Jessie is survived by her children, Ann (Morley Handford), Tom (Sandra) Ross , Don (Deanna) Ross and Ian (Heather) Ross, grandchildren Adam (Anna), Alexandra, Amanda (Corey), Cody, Cole, David, Sean, Tanner, Tory and Troy, plus great grandchildren, Bailey, Avery, Elizabeth, Henley, James, Lily and Sage. Also left to mourn her passing are Jessie's sister, Barbara Freeman Black, her brother Hugh Freeman and her nieces and nephews. Jessie was predeceased by her grand daughter Tara and her brother David.

The daughter of a veteran, the wife of a veteran, the grandmother of a veteran and the a Past President of Innisfail Ladies Legion Auxiliary, Jessie was proud supporter of the Canadian Armed Forces. She lived to garden and those passing by her house were often cheered by her flower gardens. Spring could never come soon enough. Jessie was an extremely talented needlewoman who created beautiful works of cross stitch. A feisty, kind woman, Jessie loved to visit, enjoy a good story with a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.



The family would like to thank staff of the Parrot Wing, at the Roseview Extended Care Centre In Innisfail for the warm, loving care she received during her time there. It made a difficult time easier. In keeping with Jessie's wishes her ashes will be scattered in the Paradise River in Nova Scotus after a private family event held in Alberta. Mom is going home.

