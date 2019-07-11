Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MURDOCH. View Sign Service Information Parkland Funeral Services 3502 44th Ave Stony Plain , AB T7Z1L1 (780)-963-2520 Obituary

Mr. John Oliver Murdoch of Diamond Valley, Alberta passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 91 years. John was born on March 10, 1928 at New Hill, Alberta, and was raised in the Evergreen Farming Community. As a child, he attended school at New Hill and then went on to the Dickson School. He met his wife, Agnes while growing up and the couple married in 1955. John loved the farm and loved watching his family growing up on the farm. He was a hardworking, dedicated man to his wife, family and farm. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, curling and playing baseball in the community. John will be lovingly remembered by his children, Leanne Murdoch and Barbara (David) Lindsay, all of Calgary, Alberta, Douglas (Tracy) Murdoch of Walhachin, British Columbia, Gordon Murdoch of Red Deer, Kevin (Teresa) Murdoch of Eckville, Alberta, Heather (Ken) Michael of Spruce Grove, Alberta and Robert (Laura) Murdoch of Red Deer; seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He will also be sadly missed by his sister, Margaret Dinnery. John was predeceased by his loving wife of sixty-four years, Agnes. A Funeral Service will be held at the King of King's Lutheran Church, Dickson, Alberta on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with reception in the Church Hall. Interment will be held at the Diamond Valley Cemetery, Diamond Valley, Alberta following the reception. If desired, Memorial Donations in John's honor may be made directly to the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation at

