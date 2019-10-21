Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEN HOPPINS. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, neighbor, leader, friend and farmer Ken Hoppins of Huxley, Alberta on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Of all his names, titles, and monikers, he loved it best when we called him Grandpa. Grandpa lived a full and happy life, a life worthy of celebration. The three most important things to him were his family, his farm, and his community, and the manner in which he served all three was quite remarkable.

Grandpa was born in Trochu, AB on September 1, 1940 to Wilfred and June Hoppins and was raised a farmer. His early childhood years were spent on the farm before his family relocated to Calgary following his father's appointment with the United Farmers of Alberta. For the next decade, Grandpa attended school in Calgary as did his five younger siblings. However, weekends, holidays, and summer vacations brought him the most joy, as he was able to return to the farm that he loved. Following high school graduation and the completion of his post-secondary programs at both Olds College and SAIT, Grandpa came home to Hoppins Farms for good. It was during this time that he fell in love with Genevieve Frere, who would spend more than half a century by his side as his 'Veever'. They were married on November 9, 1963 and raised their family of four kids on the farm. They made many personal sacrifices to give their children amazing opportunities in sports, 4-H, music, leadership, and agriculture, while always making time for camping, memorable family holidays, and their long list of close friends. They extended this commitment to their many grandchildren. They built a life based on hard work, respect for the land, and the love of farming as they worked together across five generations of Hoppins farmers. The 1960's also marked the beginning of Grandpa's inspirational service and outstanding leadership to local, provincial, and national organizations. We are so very proud of Grandpa's commitment to the Trochu Fire Department, Crossroads Gas Co-op, Unifarm, 4-H, St. Anne's Parish Council, United Farmers of Alberta, Goldeye Foundation, the Canadian Co-operative Association, the Co-operators Insurance Company, Kneehill County, Alberta Association of Municipal Districts & Counties, and so many others. Grandpa had a special passion for the Co-operative movement in Alberta as it represented the very best of what can be achieved together, just like his family and the farm that captured his heart.

Grandpa loved enough for all of us. He loved his wife, his family, his friends, farming, a hard day's work, the final swath at harvest, a good joke, a well-delivered speech, agricultural innovation, Stampeders Football, golfing, camping, and, of course, every new truck, car, combine, tractor, piece of farm equipment, especially when they were red. He was strong in his faith and had a special relationship with God. He was generous with his time and support as he taught his family important life lessons about serving others.

In addition to his devoted wife of 56 years, Genevieve, Ken is survived by his four children and their families: Karen and Brian Young (Ian, Brett); Kevin and Elizabeth Hoppins (Michelle, Stephanie, William); Ray and Sandi Hoppins (Emma, David, Ashley, Sarah); Richard and Christina Hoppins (Ella, Bailey, Kathryn). He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses: Maureen and Raymond Frere, Lynne and Paul Kyba, Bill and Norma Hoppins, Bob Oleniuk, and Colleen Hoppins. He was predeceased by his parents Wilfred and June Hoppins, his sister Frances Oleniuk, and many other relatives (too numerous to mention) who made a positive impact on his life.

To honour the harvest season and Grandpa's philosophy of 'work first, play later' prayers will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Trochu Community Centre on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Goldeye Foundation, the Trochu Fire Department, or the . Envelopes will be made available. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sunsetltd.ca

