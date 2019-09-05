Kenneth Bernard James Bjerke passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 at the age of 62, in the loving arms of his wife Susan, childhood friend Randy Best and faithful fur friend Molly after a long battle with E.C. Cancer.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 34 years, Susan, loving daughter Brianna (Shawn) Jacobsen and precious grandsons Blake and Oliver Jacobsen; mother Peggy Bjerke; sisters Dr. Deborah (Adrian) Teivari and Linad (D'Arcy) MacGregor; nephews Geordie & Evan MacGregor, Sash Tievari and niece Jennifer Hill.
He will be missed by the Bjerke, McNamee, Kerr and Sikorski aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his extended family members Kathy Quinlan and Katie Jacobsen and many life time friends and golf buddies.
Ken was predeceased by his father Ron in 2010.
A celebration of Life will be held for Ken on Sunday September 8, 2019 at the Innisfail Golf Club Tournament House on 6080 Lakewood Drive, Innisfail, Alberta at 2 p.m.
In lieu of cards and flowers, please make a donation in Ken's name to the Red Deer Hospice htts://www.reddeerhospice.com
Published in Innisfail Province on Sept. 3, 2019