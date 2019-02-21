It is with great sadness the family of Ken Bayntun announce his passing on February 3rd, 2019. Ken will be forever remembered for his love of family and his great strength and perseverance in the face of adversity. Ken served in the Canadian Armed Forces from 1955 until his release in 1984 from Calgary, Ab.
Ken passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of February 3rd, 2019. Ken was loved and will be deeply missed by his wife Carol; son Wade (Alicia) and grandchildren Jean, Daniel and Amelia; son Nicholas (Carly) and grandchildren Nolan and Elizabeth; his siblings, brother Art and sister Joan; numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He would say to everyone he knew that "life is too short, so live every minute that you have to the fullest". Plus, "Old guys rule!"
A Memorial of Ken's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday February 9th, 2019 at Eventide Funeral Home, 4820-45 Street, Red Deer, Alberta.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.eventidefuneralchapels.com.
Eventide Funeral Chapel and Crematorium
4820-45 Street
Red Deer, AB T4N 1K5
403-347-2222
Published in Innisfail Province on Feb. 12, 2019