Kyle Raymond White of Innisfail, Alberta, passed away suddenly on March 1, 2019 at the age of 29 years.
"Another angel on his way to a better life among the stars"
Kyle is survived by his daughter Alice, as well as his loving family: his mother Donna Lee Jacobson, special friend, Norman Lundgren, brother Nicholas White, sister Nichole Jacobson (Ben), brother Justin Boal (Jen), special friend Cassie Spellman and her parents Ron and Lorna, grandparents Bob and Nina Jacobson, uncle Brad Jacobson, aunt Colleen (Kevin) Wilson and family, aunt Tammy Smith, as well as his father Raymond White and numerous relatives and friends. Kyle was predeceased by his aunt Maureen De Forest (Jacobson) and his uncle Claude White (JR). Kyle was born and raised in Innisfail. For the majority of his working years he was employed at Firefish Industries as a welder and fabricator, and most recently becoming employed at Johns Manville. Kyle lived by his own mantra
"Love many, trust few, always paddle your own canoe"
As per Kyle's wishes, no formal service will be held. There will be a social gathering to celebrate Kyle's life at a later date.
If friends so desire, a trust fund will be set up for Alice at Servus Credit Union in Innisfail. Please reference account #15419203 payable to Donna Jacobson or Norman Lundgren. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006. www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
"Don't leave this world without giving it your all – Tupac"
