It is with great sadness that the family of Laurie Ernest Lonneberg announce his peaceful passing on Saturday, October 12, 2019 with his family at his side, at the age of 94 years. Laurie will be lovingly remembered by his children, Laurel (Evan) Penner and Terry (Cindy) Lonneberg, as well as his grandchildren, Stephanie (Aaron), Cassandra, Aaron (Carissa), Diane (Brandon) and Joshua (Will); great grandchildren, Simone, Caroline, Celina, John-Paul, Roland and Ryan; his brother, Al (Norma), as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Ruth; his spouse, Vera Lonneberg (nee Jensen); brothers and sisters in law, Lyle (Charlotte) and Russ (Eileen) and his sister, Clarine (Gord). A Funeral Service will be held at the King of Kings Lutheran Church in Dickson, Alberta on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The family wishes to give a special Thank You to all the nurses and staff at the Christine Morrison Hospice, Laurie's Home Care and Nursing Staff for all their love and care for him. If desired, Memorial Donations in Laurie's honor may be made directly to the Lutheran Bible Translators, 137 Queen Street S, Kitchener, Ontario, N2G 1W2 or to the Canadian Lutheran Bible Institute, 4837 52a Street, Camrose, Alberta, T4V 1W5.
Published in Innisfail Province on Nov. 1, 2019