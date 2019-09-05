Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEONARD ANDREW LUTZ. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Service Innisfail 4915 - 49 Street Innisfail , AB T4G 1P3 (403)-227-0006 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Leonard Andrew 'Len' Lutz, loving husband, father of two, grandpa of two and farmer, on the early morning of Monday, August 26, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Len was born on November 21, 1933 in Innisfail, Alberta to Christ and Katie Lutz. He was raised on the family farm in the West Lynne Community, east of Innisfail. Before returning to full time farming, Len spent time working tugboats on the McKenzie River and on oil rigs in various Alberta Communities. He married Norma Ferguson in 1971 and settled on the farm; where they happily spent the next forty-eight years, raising their two children, Ashlea and Aron, and enjoying grandsons, Zane and Fionn. Len enjoyed travelling, camping, and all sports, and was adept at wielding both hockey and ringette sticks, while spending winters coaching both his daughter and son. He loved nothing more than walking, and later driving his Gator across the land to inspect both crops and animals. Later in life, watching and hearing about his grandson, Fionn's swimming and his grandson, Zane's baseball became his new passion. Len served on the boards of the Innisfail United Church, the Innisfail Agricultural Society and the Innisfail Municipal Seed Cleaning Plant. He was a member of the Innisfail Masonic Lodge, the Red Deer Shrine Club, the Central Valley Scottish Rite Lodge and the Innisfail Jaycees. Len will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Norma, his two children, Ashlea (Sean Miller) and Aron, his sister, Ina (Neil) Thurber and his brother, Godfred Lutz. He was predeceased by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Henry and Agnes Ferguson, a brother-in-law, Lyle Ferguson and a sister-in-law, H. Norma Lutz. A Funeral Service was held at the Innisfail United Church, 4720 - 48 Avenue, Innisfail, Alberta on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. If desired, Memorial Donations in Len's honour may be made directly to the Shiners Children's Hospital at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to the Innisfail United Church. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006. www.heartlandfuneralservices.com Published in Innisfail Province on Sept. 3, 2019

