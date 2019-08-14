

Linda Gale Taylor, aged 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 6th, 2019 at Olds Hospital.



She was born August 27 1949, in Stettler Alberta, to Cyril and Irene Yates. Her family moved around within the province due to her fathers career working as a grain elevator manager. Linda also spent her adult life living in central Alberta (Innisfail, Carstairs and Olds) where she was engaged in activities such as barrel racing, cutting horse competitions and farm life. Linda and her husband, Ken, enjoyed attending rodeo's together. Linda loved people, she liked to spend time with her friends and her family.



Linda is survived by her husband Ken, son Douglas, daughter Carla, three of her sisters, Joyce, Sharon, Jackie and her brother Byron. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother Alan and her sister Barbara.



In keeping with Linda's wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Olds Hospital.

