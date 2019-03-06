LLOYD REBERGER (1928 - 2019)
Reberger, Lloyd
January 1928 – February 2019

Lloyd Reberger of Innisfail, Alberta passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the age of 91.
Memorial service: Innisfail Baptist Church, Monday, March 11, 2019, 2:00pm

Published in Innisfail Province on Mar. 7, 2019
