Reberger, Lloyd
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LLOYD REBERGER.
January 1928 – February 2019
Lloyd Reberger of Innisfail, Alberta passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the age of 91.
Lovingly remembered.
Memorial service: Innisfail Baptist Church, Monday, March 11, 2019, 2:00pm
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.
Personal Alternative Funeral Service
12 East Lake Way N.E.
Airdrie, AB T4A 2J3
(403) 216-5111
Published in Innisfail Province on Mar. 7, 2019