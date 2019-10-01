Mrs. Margaret Helen Houchin passed away peacefully at the Innisfail Health Centre on Sunday, September 22, 2019, just two months short of her 101 birthday. A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held at the Hillcrest Community Hall, Red Deer County, Alberta (West on Hwy 587 from Bowden, turn south on R.R. 22 and go down 2 miles. The Hall is on the northwest corner). on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. If desired, Memorial Donations in Margaret's honor may be made directly to the Connect Society, 6240 - 113 Street, Edmonton, Alberta, T6H 3L2. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006. www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Published in Innisfail Province on Oct. 2, 2019