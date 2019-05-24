Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET NISSEN. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Services Ltd. 5226 46 St. Olds , AB T4H 1B8 (403)-507-8610 Obituary

NISSEN

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Margaret Nissen on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Margaret was born on March 15, 1921 in Kinsella, Alberta to Jens and Bertha Bonaa. She lived on the family farm until 1943. She then met and married Hans Nissen and they moved to Dickson. Margaret remained at the farm in Dickson until her passing. She was involved on the farm, growing many flowers and vegetables in her large garden. Margaret's faith to the Lutheran Church was very strong and her flowers often adorned the church altar. She also spent many volunteer hours at the Dickson Store Museum. Margaret was very creative with her sewing, knitting, and baking. She had the kindest heart and cared deeply for her family, often being involved with their activities. Margaret is survived by her son James (Antonia) of Dickson; grandchildren Edward (Emma) of Dickson and Douglas of Calgary; great-grandchildren Sereya, Katy, Abby and Mya of Dickson; nephew Clint (Juanita) Nissen and many other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Hans; children Florne, Elizabeth and Brian; parents Jens and Bertha; sisters Clara, Mary and Gina and niece Dorothy. A Service of Remembrance was held at the King of Kings Lutheran Church, Dickson on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Russ Howard officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the King of Kings Memorial Fund or the Dickson Store Museum. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006

NISSENIt is with great sadness we announce the passing of Margaret Nissen on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Margaret was born on March 15, 1921 in Kinsella, Alberta to Jens and Bertha Bonaa. She lived on the family farm until 1943. She then met and married Hans Nissen and they moved to Dickson. Margaret remained at the farm in Dickson until her passing. She was involved on the farm, growing many flowers and vegetables in her large garden. Margaret's faith to the Lutheran Church was very strong and her flowers often adorned the church altar. She also spent many volunteer hours at the Dickson Store Museum. Margaret was very creative with her sewing, knitting, and baking. She had the kindest heart and cared deeply for her family, often being involved with their activities. Margaret is survived by her son James (Antonia) of Dickson; grandchildren Edward (Emma) of Dickson and Douglas of Calgary; great-grandchildren Sereya, Katy, Abby and Mya of Dickson; nephew Clint (Juanita) Nissen and many other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Hans; children Florne, Elizabeth and Brian; parents Jens and Bertha; sisters Clara, Mary and Gina and niece Dorothy. A Service of Remembrance was held at the King of Kings Lutheran Church, Dickson on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Russ Howard officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the King of Kings Memorial Fund or the Dickson Store Museum. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com. Published in Innisfail Province from May 28 to June 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Innisfail Province Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close