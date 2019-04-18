Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE VILLENSGAARD CHRISTENSEN. View Sign

Marie Villensgaard Christensen went to be with her Lord on April 10, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Marie is survived by her brother Hartvig; seven nieces and nephews, Anne Marie, Erik, Eugene, Lorne, Sherry, Wade and Wendy; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by her parents Vilhelm and Petra, sister Mariane, brother Hans and an infant brother. Marie was born in Calgary on June 8, 1930. She spent her childhood on the farm near Dickson, before obtaining teaching credentials and teaching briefly at Dovercourt and Rich Hill. After a short teaching career, Marie moved on to a lifelong career with the Government of Canada in Calgary. Marie will be dearly remembered for her devotion to her family, her faith, her kind and giving heart, her beautiful smile and for the many ways she walked in daily ministry and service. Marie was a loving companion and caregiver for her mother Petra after her father Vilhelm died in 1969. Marie and Petra lived for many years in a home on 20th Avenue in Calgary. The family extends their thanks to the staff at the Hillcrest Extendicare for their loving care for Marie in her final years. Marie's pure, joy-filled and loving spirit made her a favourite resident at the Extendicare. A Service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance for Marie will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Dickson on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Russ Howard and David Larsen officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to Samaritan's Purse, the Alzheimer's Society or any faith-based organization of your choice. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006

