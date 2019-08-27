Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK OLIVER CHATENAY. View Sign Service Information Rocky Funeral Home 4804 48 Street Rocky Mountain House , AB T4T 1C3 (403)-845-2626 Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing Dr. Mark Oliver Chatenay.

Mark was born in Innisfail on July 14, 1966 to Jim and Olive Chatenay 10 minutes before his twin brother Michael. Mark grew up on a farm outside of Innisfail where he learned the importance of family and putting in an honest day's work. Mark moved to Rocky to practice Dentistry in 1991 after graduating with honors from the University of Alberta. Throughout his 28 years in Rocky he was an avid member of the community. He was very passionate about traveling and giving back to those less fortunate. He went on several Change for Children dental brigades to Nicaragua, Bolivia, Venezuela, and Uganda to help those in need receive vital dental care. Mark is survived by his father Jim (Barb Scarlett), sister Chantal (Don Goyan), twin brother Michael (Sharon Prozny), sons: Ryan (Krista Boddez) and Devin (Danika Wentzell); daughter Allison; loving girlfriend Leyla and step-son Anthony; grandmother Katherine Smith, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, hockey teammates, and his amazing staff at Mountainview Dental all of whom he loved dearly. He his pre-deceased by his mother Olive and sister Tammy (Rob McFadden).

A celebration of life will be held at the Lou Soppit Community Centre in Rocky at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 29th.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mark's name may be made to Change For Children Organization (

Condolences may be made to www.rockyfuneralhome.ca

Rocky and Sylvan Lake Funeral Homes and Crematorium, your Golden Rule Funeral Homes, entrusted with the arrangements. 403-845-2626

