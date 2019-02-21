It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Mary Scarlett announces her passing on February 10, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Mary was born in Wimborne, Alberta and was one of David and Helen Felker's 15 children. After her schooling, Mary worked on a farm where she met Harold Scarlett, the love of her life. They married in December of 1948. Harold and Mary took over the farm and started raising a family: Chester (Mette-Marie) was their first born; their second child was Dale (Patty); and their youngest was Linda (Douglas) Thompson. Mary's children gave her seven grandchildren: Jason, Nicole, Samantha, Angie, Leah, Laura and Leigh as well as nine great grandchildren: Miranda, Zane, Aaron, Aylla, Jaidan, Nevada, Liv, Kate and Payton. She is also survived by: her sister Elizabeth Oulton; brothers Rudy Felker and Gary (Phyllis) Felker; sister-in-law Marie (George) Greig; her brother-in-law Robert (Donna) Scarlett as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Harold in 2017. Mary stayed on the farm until her passing leaving a lasting legacy to the Scarlett family.
At Mary's request, no formal service will be held. The family will host a Tea at a later date. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made to STARS Air Ambulance. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006. www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
