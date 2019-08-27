Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY THOMPSON. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Innisfail Legion Auditorium Obituary

Mary Thompson of Innisfail, Alberta passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at the Red Deer Regional Hospital on August 16, 2019 at the age of 89. Mary was born on March 2, 1930 in Innisfail and raised in the Calder District, east of Innisfail. She met her husband, Andres Thompson, and they married October 5, 1946. Together this hard working couple contributed to the community through many endeavours. This included the Redhead Service Station & A.R.'s Contract Hauling, which include oilfield services, corral cleaning & stramit hauling. In 1968 Mary owned & operated the restaurant at the Innisfail Hotel until 1975. She then worked at Acklands for 17 years until retiring in 1992. In her retirement years she was a relentless volunteer & contributor to the Legion Ladies Auxiliary. "Mother Mary", the name she was known as by so many, cooked & served countless meals for many occasions. She was also a long term member of the Orange Lodge. She received the well-deserved honor of citizen of the year in 2000.

Mary will be lovingly remembered & missed by her children, Lorne (Kim), Thora (Chuck) Cutler, Brad (Darlene), & Dan (Suzanne). Mother Mary was predeceased by her parents, John & Myrtle Calvert, her loving husband Andres (1999); her loving sons, Steve (2011), Miles (2013) and her 5 brothers & 2 sisters, of which she was the youngest sibling. A special thank you to Granddaughters Kimberly Tibble & Samantha & Hayley Thompson for helping & assisting Granny over the last few years running her errands. They, along with Granny's 19 grandchildren & 25 great grandchildren will miss her dearly; they have many loving memories. Mary has touched many hearts in the community and cherished all her dear friends. The Family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the thoughtful & caring doctors & nurses at the Red Deer Regional Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Innisfail Legion Auditorium On August 31st at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to STARS, Box 570, 1441 Aviation Park NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8M7, or Heart & Stroke Foundation, Suite 100, 119 – 14 Street NW, Calgary, AB T2N 1Z6 would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca.

