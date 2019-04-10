Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAWXELL ALEXANDER EDGAR. View Sign

The family of Mr. Max Edgar sadly announce his passing at the Innisfail Health Care Centre on April 4, 2019 at the age of 62 years.

Max was born and raised in the Innisfail area and enjoyed working on the farm which stayed in his roots his entire life. In 1977-78 he spent time working in the Arctic, and the oil industry. Max had an interest in pursuing a degree, in 1983 he attended Red Deer College and continued his education at the University of Alberta where he graduated with his Bachelor of Commerce Degree in 1986. He worked in the accounting industry in Edmonton for two years and then went on to pursue a career with the Provincial Government. The family moved to Peace River in 1989 with Max accepting a job position as a Northern Development Officer for the Northern Development Council. For six years, he enjoyed working closely with Ministers and many local groups from all over the northern part of the province. He enjoyed playing a part in helping the people of the communities advance and improve the quality of life for all.

The family moved back to Innisfail in 1995 as Max had accepted a position to work as an Audit Supervisor for Family and Community Social Services. Max enjoyed being back in his home town and worked with many special people. Max received his CGA designation in 1999 and started working with Heywood Holmes & Partners in Red Deer in 2000. In 2004, Max opened a satellite office of Heywood Holmes & Partners in Innisfail. A life time goal for Max was to achieve his MBA, he accomplished this in 2009. In 2009, he bought the practice from Heywood Holmes & Partners where he practiced until his passing. Max loved his clients and his work and was very involved with the downtown Red Deer Rotary Club and volunteered at many functions.

Max is survived by Debra, his loving wife of 38 years, his sons: Ryan (Lisa); Denton (Taylene) and his daughter: Calan (Chance and son, Rory Ouellette), and his first grandchild Zeke Maxwell Ouellette born on April 4, 2019, as well as numerous relatives from the Edgar and Bowe families. Max loved spending time with his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him. There will be a private family service at a later date. If people wish, they can make a donation to a cancer charity of their choice. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail is entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006.



The family of Mr. Max Edgar sadly announce his passing at the Innisfail Health Care Centre on April 4, 2019 at the age of 62 years.Max was born and raised in the Innisfail area and enjoyed working on the farm which stayed in his roots his entire life. In 1977-78 he spent time working in the Arctic, and the oil industry. Max had an interest in pursuing a degree, in 1983 he attended Red Deer College and continued his education at the University of Alberta where he graduated with his Bachelor of Commerce Degree in 1986. He worked in the accounting industry in Edmonton for two years and then went on to pursue a career with the Provincial Government. The family moved to Peace River in 1989 with Max accepting a job position as a Northern Development Officer for the Northern Development Council. For six years, he enjoyed working closely with Ministers and many local groups from all over the northern part of the province. He enjoyed playing a part in helping the people of the communities advance and improve the quality of life for all.The family moved back to Innisfail in 1995 as Max had accepted a position to work as an Audit Supervisor for Family and Community Social Services. Max enjoyed being back in his home town and worked with many special people. Max received his CGA designation in 1999 and started working with Heywood Holmes & Partners in Red Deer in 2000. In 2004, Max opened a satellite office of Heywood Holmes & Partners in Innisfail. A life time goal for Max was to achieve his MBA, he accomplished this in 2009. In 2009, he bought the practice from Heywood Holmes & Partners where he practiced until his passing. Max loved his clients and his work and was very involved with the downtown Red Deer Rotary Club and volunteered at many functions.Max is survived by Debra, his loving wife of 38 years, his sons: Ryan (Lisa); Denton (Taylene) and his daughter: Calan (Chance and son, Rory Ouellette), and his first grandchild Zeke Maxwell Ouellette born on April 4, 2019, as well as numerous relatives from the Edgar and Bowe families. Max loved spending time with his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him. There will be a private family service at a later date. If people wish, they can make a donation to a cancer charity of their choice. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail is entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006. www.heartlandfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Heartland Funeral Service Innisfail

4915 - 49 Street

Innisfail , AB T4G 1P3

403-227-0006 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Innisfail Province on Apr. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Innisfail Province Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close