GILLIS, May

1945 – 2019

Mrs. May Gillis of Innisfail, Alberta passed away unexpectedly at the Foothills Medical Centre on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age 74 years. May was born and raised in Motherwell, Lanarkshire, Scotland, where she met Stu Gillis. May and Stu were married at the Elim Church in Motherwell in 1963. The newly married couple moved to Germany immediately after the wedding. Stu's occupation in the Armed Forces moved them all over Europe and Canada. They finally settled in Innisfail, in 1979 which has been their home ever since. Their son Stewart was born in 1964 and Leslie-Ann came along in 1971. May had a long career in the meat department at Woodwards, Safeway, and the Co-op. May retired to care for her grandchildren who were the center of her world. She was an Elder, and very involved with the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Innisfail. May will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Stu of fifty six years; her son, Stewart Gillis; and her daughter, Leslie-Ann (Bryan) Epp, of Innisfail. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Riana Gillis, Mackenzie Epp, Delaney Epp and Alexi Gillis; as well as her beloved dog, Piper. May will also be lovingly remembered by the Faulkner family in Scotland and numerous family members in Nova Scotia. She was predeceased by her parents, Matt and Madge Falkner; her brother, Bobby Faulkner; and infant daughter, Shona. A Memorial Service will be held at the Innisfail Alliance Church, 4808 - 42 Avenue, Innisfail, Alberta on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. If desired, Memorial Donations in May's honour may be made directly to STARS Air Ambulance at www.stars.ca. Condolences may be sent or viewed at

