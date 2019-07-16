Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MURIEL LAURIE WILLIS. View Sign Obituary

Laurie was born in Edmonton Alberta

Feb. 11, 1929 and passed away in the

Rosefield Centre at lnnisfail July 10, 2019.

Raised in lnnisfree Alta. for the first twelve years of

her life she then moved with her family to lnnisfail

at the age of 12. Laurie worked for Fred's Food

Market in her early years and then concentrated

on raising her family and being bookkeeper for

her husband Orville and the plumbing business

they operated together in lnnisfail until retirement.

Laurie was predeceased by her husband Orville,

her father and mother, Laurence and Dorothy

Gibbons, her sister Doreen Carr, and brothers

Harold and Bob Gibbons. Laurie is survived by

her daughters Patricia Derho of San Diego Ca.,

Barbara Saunders of Bowden and son Hal Willis

of lnnisfail along with three grandchildren and

five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held for Laurie at the

lnnisfail Church of the Nazarene on July 18th at

2 PM. If desired tributes in her memory may be

made to the lnnisfail Church of the Nazarene or

the lnnisfail Health Care Centre. Published in Innisfail Province on July 17, 2019

