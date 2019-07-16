Laurie was born in Edmonton Alberta
Feb. 11, 1929 and passed away in the
Rosefield Centre at lnnisfail July 10, 2019.
Raised in lnnisfree Alta. for the first twelve years of
her life she then moved with her family to lnnisfail
at the age of 12. Laurie worked for Fred's Food
Market in her early years and then concentrated
on raising her family and being bookkeeper for
her husband Orville and the plumbing business
they operated together in lnnisfail until retirement.
Laurie was predeceased by her husband Orville,
her father and mother, Laurence and Dorothy
Gibbons, her sister Doreen Carr, and brothers
Harold and Bob Gibbons. Laurie is survived by
her daughters Patricia Derho of San Diego Ca.,
Barbara Saunders of Bowden and son Hal Willis
of lnnisfail along with three grandchildren and
five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for Laurie at the
lnnisfail Church of the Nazarene on July 18th at
2 PM. If desired tributes in her memory may be
made to the lnnisfail Church of the Nazarene or
the lnnisfail Health Care Centre.
Published in Innisfail Province on July 17, 2019