Obituary

VANDEWERFHORST, Neeltje 'Elly'

1948 – 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Neeltje 'Elly' van de Werfhorst at the Innisfail Health Centre on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Elly was raised in Oldebroek, Holland; where she met her loving husband, Beerd van de Werfhorst and together they started their beautiful family. In 1982, they made the brave decision to move across the world to Canada; where they completed their family of eight children, whom they raised on a Dairy Farm. Although she left her family in Holland over thirty years ago, she remained close to them all. Elly was a beautiful and smart woman who touched everyone she met, and had an ability to connect with anyone who crossed her path, making everyone feel like they were the most important person in her life. She listened well, could talk until the sun came up, and made us all laugh until our sides hurt. Her daily calendar, we all know which one, will be remembered well, and dearly missed by all who knew her. Most importantly, she loved her family with all her heart, and they loved her back. Family dinners will never be the same, but they will live on because of the beautiful legacy she has left behind. Elly leaves behind a large and beautiful close-knit family. She loved them all dearly and had a way of making each of them feel like her favourite. First, her beloved husband of fifty-one years, Beerd; her children, Edwin (Shannon) and Jarret and Shea; Esther Sim (Darwin) and Hannah, Abby and Brady; Dirk (Jenny) and Emilie and Avery; Bert (Mindy) and Ethan, Liam, Hailey, Brandon and Aydan; Simon; Eva Poteet (Chuck) and Chucky, Lina, Tannor and Tony; Amy Kalucki (Tom) and Sloane and Scarlett; and Rebeccah. Elly will also be sadly missed by her siblings, Ada (Chris t) Prins, Beppie t (Jaap) Koers, Gretha (Rob) Klijzing, Simone (Rein) Veldkamp, Gerrit Knikker, Ingrid (Henk) Westhuis, and her sisters-in-law, Jantje (Bertus) Elzerman and Hennie t (Eb t) Visch.

To quote Winnie The Pooh:



"How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." (A.A. Milne)



A Celebration of Elly's Life will be held at The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 104, 5108 - 49 Avenue, Innisfail, Alberta on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. If desired, Memorial Donations in Elly's honour may be made directly to the Innisfail Health Centre, c/o Palliative Care Unit, 5023 – 42 Street, Innisfail, Alberta, T4G 1A9. We sincerely thank them all for their love and care in Elly's final days. Arrangements in care of Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail, Alberta. 403.227.0006

Condolences may be sent or viewed at

