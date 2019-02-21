Pam was a wonderful mother. She passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 43 years. Pam was the youngest of 2 children born in Regina, Saskatchewan to Marguerite and Ken Anderson of Innisfail, Alberta. Pam will be lovingly remembered by her three children: Tanner (Myranda) and their children: Ryder and Kayden; Trez and Teagen (Cody); she also leaves behind her loving parents: Marguerite and Ken Anderson; one brother Robert and his daughters: Camryn, Emorie and Reese as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Pam was predeceased by an baby girl Jessica Leigh. A Celebration of Pam's life will be held at the Heartland Funeral Services Chapel, Innisfail, Alberta on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006. www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Heartland Funeral Service Innisfail
4915 - 49 Street
Innisfail, AB T4G 1P3
403-227-0006
Published in Innisfail Province on Feb. 19, 2019