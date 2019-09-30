Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHYLLIS ANNE (WILLETT) GRANLUND. View Sign Obituary

Phyllis Anne (Willett) Granlund of Cochrane, Ab. Passed away on September 24, 2019 with her loving family at her side.

Phyllis was born on May 17, 1942 in Red Deer, Alberta to Francis and Myrtle Willett.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Dianne (Terry), Maryanne (Phil), Raeanne, Step children April (D'arcy), Darry(Jennifer), son in law Vining, her siblings Pat (Tom), Robert (Mariann), 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and friends

Predeceased by her husband Bill Davies, daughter Joanne, 8 brothers and 3 sisters.

Phyllis was strong, selfless and hard working. She enjoyed watching flowers bloom, knitting Barbie doll clothes and mittens, puzzle building, and collecting salt and pepper shakers. Most of all she enjoyed family time.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

