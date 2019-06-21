Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT CHARLES HOUCHER. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Services Ltd. 5226 46 St. Olds , AB T4H 1B8 (403)-507-8610 Obituary

HOUCHER

Robert Charles Houcher was born December 23, 1933 22 miles south of Czar, Alberta. To parents John and Mabel Houcher. The first of five children. He was raised in and around the Neutral Hills. He got his education at Horse Haven School and Hughenden High School. Once he was old enough to work on his own he became a farm hand working on farms in Alberta and Saskatchewan. He was hard working and passionate about farming. He loved all animals especially horses. For he grew up riding them at his parents farm. He and his brother Ellsworth would ride their horses Patch and Queenie to school in their younger years. Robert met his wife Carol (Robinson) in 1975 and in January 1976 on the 31st they got married in Red Deer, Alberta. He became the proud father of Corrie (Robinson) by adopting her. In later years they added to their family with two other daughters Jodie and Alina. In 1996 Robert and Carol moved to Amisk, Alberta from Innisfail, AB where he lived until 2017 when moved into long term care in Provost, Alberta. In 2018 he lost his wife of 42 years and was moved to Three Hills, AB long term care to be closer to his daughters. Where he lived until passing away on May 24, 2018. He was predeceased by his wife Carol Houcher, parents John and Mabel Houcher, two brother-in-laws Omer Sanche and Phillip Griffin-Warwick, one sister-in-law Mary May Houcher, one nephew John Griffin-Warwick and one great nephew Johnathan King. He is survived by his daughters Corrie (Sean) Eves of Calgary, AB, Jodie (Dale) Wrigley of Didsbury, AB, Alina Houcher of Didsbury, AB. Grandchildren Graham, Gina and Tyler Wrigley, Samatha and Elizabeth Eves. His two brothers Ellsworth Houcher and David Houcher both of Provost, AB. His two sisters Mary Sanche of Red Deer, AB and Rose Griffin-Warwick of Regina, Saskatchewan. He will be mourned by the rest of his family and the many friends he had. A Memorial Tea will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m.to 4:00 p.m. at the Amisk Senior Centre in Amisk, Alberta. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Alzheimer Society of Calgary. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Innisfail entrusted with arrangements. 403-227-0006

